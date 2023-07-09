Oshi no Ko Has Fans Nervous Over a Bombshell Cliffhanger

Oshi no Ko is shining brighter these days than ever before. Following the success of its anime, the hit idol drama has nabbed the otaku fandom's focus, and all eyes are on Ai. The success of the Oshi no Ko anime has put new attention on the manga, and writer Aka Akasaka is keeping fans on their toes with the series. But now, a recent cliffhanger seems to have the Oshi no Ko fandom in a tizzy.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Oshi no Ko chapter 123. Read on with caution!

The situation came to light this month as Young Jump put out a series of big Oshi no Ko chapters, and its latest took the fandom by storm. The big update finally revealed Aqua and Ruby's true identities to one another. The twins have discovered they are both reincarnates from Ai's life years ago. In fact, Ruby was stunned when she learned her brother was actually Gorou Amamiya in his last life, and that is where things got dicey.

After all, the chapter ended with a shot of Ruby reflecting on her past life as she was being treated by Gorou in hospital. At the time, the young girl had a crush on the doctor, and it seems that love is starting to return. She tells Aqua, her twin brother, "You said that you'd marry me when I turned 16, right?" This was the promise Gorou made his patient years ago, and now, Ruby is wanting to collect.

"Sensei, I've already turned 16," she tells him. Him being Aqua, Ruby's twin brother. She reminds her actual brother this after learning about their past lives, and now the entire Oshi no Ko fandom is worried about an incest plot.

Yes, you read that right. Up until now, Ruby and Aqua have been close as they are twins, but their bond never toed the line towards romance. It seems that could all change because of their reincarnated history. It seems Ruby has opened the door for Aqua to respond, and we're not sure how that conversation will go. Oshi no Ko fans are confident the boy will rebuff the advance, but right now, it seems Ruby's resurfaced crush is here to stay.

What do you think about Oshi no Ko's wild new cliffhanger? Do you believe the manga is going to go through with this tease? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!