Oshi no Ko Season 3 Announced With First Look

Oshi no Ko brought its new anime run to an end with the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and has already confirmed that the series will be returning for Season 3. Following a delay to its production behind the scenes earlier in the Summer, Oshi no Ko Season 2 officially aired its final episode earlier today. This final episode ended the Private arc of the series that began with the final stretch of episodes seen this season, and with it has kicked off a dark new path for Ruby heading into the future. A future that will be played out in the upcoming third season.

Oshi no Ko has ended Season 2 of the anime with Episode 13 of the season, and shortly following its premiere, Oshi no Ko has confirmed that the anime is now in the works on a Season 3. While there is currently no word on when this new season of the series will finally be making its debut, fans got to see the first look at the coming season with the announcement trailer and poster for the coming episodes. Teasing the dark new figure looming over Ruby and Aqua's lives heading into the future, you can check out the teaser and poster for Oshi no Ko Season 3 below.

What to Know for Oshi no Ko Season 3

Oshi no Ko Season 3 will be featuring a returning cast and staff from the first two seasons of the series, and will also feature two crucial new additions to the cast. First is the confirmed new addition of Mamoru Miyano. This star was teased to be joining the anime in a previous episode revealing the first look at Aqua and Ruby's father, but following the end of the second season, it's now been confirmed he'll be joining the cast as Hikaru Kamiki. Miyano had the following to say about joining the series, "I never thought that I would be able to appear in Oshi no Ko, so this is a great honor. I hope to cherish the worldview of this series that so many people are looking forward to, while facing my role of the mysterious and enigmatic 'Hikaru Kamiki'."

The final episode of the season also introduced a mysterious white haired girl, and following the premiere Oshi no Ko has confirmed that this new character is named Tsukuyomi, and will be voiced Hina Kino in the future. Kino said the following about joining the series in full for Season 3, "Thank you for watching the last episode! I'm Hina Kino, and I voice Tsukuyomi. Even though I voiced her, it was quite difficult as there were many things I didn't know about her, but I paid attention to the gap between her childlike appearance and the words she uses when voicing her. Oshi no Ko, a series where various elements overlap and blend together to create an increasingly fascinating story. Please look forward to what developments the future holds!"

(Photo: Poster for Oshi no Ko Season 3 - Doga Kobo / Shueisha)

How Does Oshi no Ko Season 2 End?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 ends with Ruby discovering the body of Goro following his murder. It's the first time she's confirmed that he had died, and Tsukuyomi tells her that he disappeared around the same time of Ai Hoshino's birth. It's here that Ruby's demeanor shifts completely as the news hits her. Thinking about her brother and why he decided to enter the entertainment industry in the first place, Ruby starts to put two and two together and she seeks out vengeance as well.

Aqua ends the season no longer desiring revenge for himself, but it's clear that Ruby's desire for him to get that revenge will finally come to fruition. Whenever Aqua discovers that their father is still alive and still killing, it won't be too much longer before it all gets intense once more.