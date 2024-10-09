Oshi No Ko To End in Four Chapters

2024 has already seen two major anime franchises release their final chapters. My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen both delivered final chapters to both UA Academy and Jujutsu Tech’s students. Unfortunately, it seems that these two anime powerhouses weren’t the only anime franchises that would end this year. In a surprising new announcement, it has been confirmed that Oshi No Ko will produce its series finale in 2024. Luckily, there are still a few chapters left before we bid a fond farewell to this story focusing on the darker side of the idol industry and the anime adaptation is continuing to pick up steam.

For those who might not be up to speed on Oshi No Ko, the series was able to gain a lot of attention early on in both its manga and anime runs thanks to its shocking first entry finale. While both the manga and anime adaptation introduced Ai as the protagonist, the successful idol wasn’t long for this world. Instead, Ai was murdered by a crazed fan, with the same lunatic murdering Gorou, the doctor that delivered Ai’s twins. Ai’s offspring, Aqua and Ruby, continue to live in their mother’s shadow with the former being the reincarnation of Gorou himself.

Say Goodbye To Oshi No Ko

In an official statement via Oshi No Ko’s social media account, the anime franchise confirmed that chapter 166 of its manga will be the grand finale for the series. Scheduled to arrive on November 14th in Japan, the manga is currently on hiatus but will be making a comeback on October 24th. With only a few chapters remaining in Oshi No Ko’s run, it certainly seems as though the stage is set for Aqua and Ruby, though it doesn’t seem likely that both will be making it out of the manga alive. Luckily, the manga did confirm that it has “plans to celebrate” the finale.

Oshi No Ko’s Recent Shocking Chapters

In the latest chapter of Oshi No Ko, Aqua decides that the only way that his sister would be free from the villainous Hikaru is if he sacrifices himself. Stabbing himself in the stomach and tackling Hikaru over a cliff, it was quite the cliffhanger to end the latest chapter on. It makes sense that this action would mark one of the final big moments of the series, as Aqua laid out his plan word-for-word in the manga.

“I’ll kill you, but I won’t let the media report her as the sister of a murderer. There’s only one way to do that. Hikaru Kamiki, who was accused of committing a crime in his biopic, got into a fight with the script-writer, and after a stabbing, they both fell off a cliff to their deaths. The media and the public do not want the truth so we can trick them completely.”

Oshi No Ko’s Anime Future

Following the recent ending of the popular anime adaptation’s second season, it was confirmed by Studio Doga Kobo that Oshi No Ko was returning for a third. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the upcoming season, it will be big news in the anime world once the anime’s return is set in stone. Thanks to being a HIDIVE exclusive for example, the streaming service has seen some serious success in housing the idol-based anime.

Want to see who makes it out alive in the Oshi no Ko series finale arriving next month? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the idol series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.