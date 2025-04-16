One Piece’s Best Episode Has an Exciting Update for Fans

It’s been nearly half a year since One Piece Fan Letter blew fans away with one of the series’ best specials to date, effectively setting the bar for any special episodes going forward. After receiving plenty of praise from fans, One Piece Fan Letter is on the path to receiving many accolades, with both the episode itself as well as its director Megumi Ishitani being nominated at the Crunchyroll Awards this year. That said, One Piece’s hit special has even more good news in store for fans with an exciting new update on the episode’s physical release.

According to a post on X by @Eiichiro_Staff, a physical disc release for One Piece Letter has finally been decided. Though an exact release date has yet to be revealed, the X post states that additional details will be revealed at a later date, requesting fans to stay tuned for more updates. The announcement post also does not explicitly state whether the release will include both DVD and Blu-ray, mentioning only a disc release, though more clarification on this will likely follow soon enough.

One Piece Fan Letter Finally Lands a Physical Release

Considering Fan Letter’s popularity and overwhelmingly positive reception, it’s no surprise that the series was picked up for a DVD release. In fact, it’s surprising that even took as long as it did. Despite its short run time, Fan Letter left an impressive impact on fans, becoming an episode that fans can return to and rewatch time and time again, and still be hit in the feels just the same as their first time watching it. As such, the DVD release is excellent news for One Piece fans and collectors everywhere, and hopefully, the episode will soon receive an international release as well.

Once released, the DVD sales will provide another metric for measuring One Piece Fan Letter’s success, perhaps in the way that matters most to Toei Animation and the production committee. It is difficult to say whether the special will measure up to its critical acclaim in physical sales just yet, though if it does, it may encourage Toei to give One Piece more stunning extra content outside the usual feature film every three or four years. Hopefully, good DVD sales also lead to Toei bringing Fan Letter’s core trio of Megumi Ishitani, Masami Mori, and Momoka Toyoda onto more of One Piece’s future animated projects and episodes.

Source: @Eiichiro_Staff on X