Black Clover’s Anime Needs to Fix A Major Problem When It Returns

Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, but there’s one issue that the series really needs to fix before the anime can come back. Black Clover’s final arc has been in the midst of the final battles between Asta and the Clover Kingdom against Lucius Zogratis. Thanks to its new quarterly release schedule, fans have gotten to see a couple of chapters moving the fights along each few months. It’s made the series all the more popular among fans, but also has increased fans’ desire to see the anime return.

Black Clover‘s anime came to an end several years ago on a massive cliffhanger teases the battles to come, but it was still far beyond where the final arc of the manga series begins. There is plenty of material to adapt for a new anime series, but one has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It’s for the best, however, as when Black Clover returns with new episodes it has one thing it needs to do to have the best chance of success. It needs to have a better release schedule. There’s no need to be a weekly series anymore.

Black Clover’s Anime Needs to Be Seasonal

The anime industry was a lot different when Black Clover first premiered than it is now. When the anime debuted in 2017, it was treated like many of the other Shonen Jump franchises that animation studio Pierrot had tackled in the past. It started off on a weekly schedule with new episodes hitting each week, and each new episode brought it closer to the manga’s then current events. It’s part of why it came to an end back in 2021 as Black Clover‘s anime had pretty much caught up to the events of Tabata’s manga release with only a few chapters separating the two releases. But that doesn’t need to be the case anymore.

The anime landscape has changed so much since 2017, and even more so since Black Clover ended in 2021. There’s just no demand for a truly weekly anime release anymore. Outside of key franchises like One Piece (which even just ended its own six month hiatus in the past year), both current and more dedicated anime fans are now more adjusted to a seasonal release schedule. With all of the ways watching anime has changed in those years as well, there just aren’t as many fans demanding these shows to keep going every week through the year. Even more so when it results in a better quality project overall.

What really cuts through the chaff in our current era are fantastic scenes that show off how much work and care went into a particular episode. Black Clover already has many of these moments under its belt, and it’s part of why fans want to see the anime return. But there would be more of an “acceptance” of a seasonal release schedule for a new Black Clover anime as not only would it mean a (hopefully) less demanding workload for those involved, but a healthier production means even more of those standout moments that fans love the most. A better schedule leads to a better show overall.

Black Clover Could Come Back Sooner

But the better aspect of Black Clover not coming back on a demanding weekly release schedule is the fact that the anime could potentially return much sooner. If the series were to return for a weekly release, for example, it would likely catch up to the current events of the manga within a year. Considering how much longer of Tabata’s manga there still needs to go, and the fact that it only releases a couple of chapters every few months now, that would mean that a weekly Black Clover anime couldn’t come back until the manga’s completely finished.

There’s no telling exactly how much longer than could take, and Tabata should not be rushed through that process either as the series is currently in line to have one of Shonen Jump’s best endings in recent memory. Any Black Clover anime on a weekly schedule would rush things one way or the other, and maybe even need to add some original content to buy more time. It’s something the original run of the series rarely did, and that’s why Black Clover fans loved the original anime so much.

But if Black Clover instead adopts a seasonal schedule with a new batch of 12 or 13 episodes every year or so (at its fastest potential rate), then the anime won’t have to worry about catching up to the manga. Everything can take its time to end, and Black Clover fans will then get the best version of any potential anime return. It just all needs to take its time, and not rush anything out if it doesn’t have to. There’s a great path to bringing Black Clover‘s anime back, so let’s hope they take the opportunity to do so.