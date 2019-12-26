This Overlord Cosplay Celebrates the Holidays with Albedo

When looking back on the last decade of anime as a whole, one of the major characteristics has been the general increase of Isekai light novels being adapted into new anime series. Some do better than others, and one big example from this effort has been Overlord. Like many of Kadokawa’s other Isekai anime projects, Overlord stood out among the others by focusing on how one character is becoming the overpowering villain in the series. But what definitely helped matters is seeing the characters Ains Ooal Gown surrounds himself with.

The standout from the others has been Albedo, and artist @hana.cos (who you can find on Instagram here) put a fun new spin on Albedo’s already fan-favorite look. And if the anime ever does come back for a fourth season, this holiday look should definitely make an official debut. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｃａｌｌ ｍｅ Ａｌｅｘｉｓ （ﾉ◕ヮ◕）ﾉ＊：･ﾟ✧ (@hana.cos) on Dec 15, 2019 at 10:44am PST

Although it’s been quite a while since fans have seen Albedo properly in the three seasons of Overlord, the character has been keeping herself in the spotlight with a bevy of other appearances. But a new makeover for her such as this one would definitely be welcome! A recent fun experiment has seen Albedo take part in the special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations, Isekai Quartet. This series takes Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, and mashes them together in adorable ways.

If you haven’t seen this chibi crossover series, you can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Season 2 of the series is actually on the way for a premiere next month, and is even bringing the crew from The Rising of the Shield Hero along for the ride. The series is officially described as such:

“The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”