‘Overlord III’ Fans Approve of its Big Premiere

The fact that Kugane Maruyama and so-bin’s Overlord received a second season at all was a huge deal, so fans had no idea that they would be getting a third season so soon after the ending of the second given the three year gap before.

But did the premiere of Overlord III live up to the hype? Fans are saying yes. In a season premiere that gets fans comfortable with this cast of characters again, everyone has a bit of a day off as new revelations about series favorites Ainz Ooal Gown, Albedo, and Shalltear were an absolute hit with fans.

Fans of the series already had a major crush on Albedo, but this episode resulted in some of the strongest feelings yet as Albedo is a lot…wilder than she usually is when in front of Ainz.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Overlord season 3 premiere, and let us know what you thought in the comments!

It’s Got a Ton of Fanservice Already

Overlord is back bringing in the best fanservice scenes already. pic.twitter.com/2l5xISMJhZ — HDKirin (@HDKirin) July 11, 2018

The Best Girl is Back

Top 5 #Overlord Waifus



1. Albedo

2. The

3. Rest

4. Are

5. Trash ? pic.twitter.com/4CVOpscaOp — WaifuSplit ? (@WaifuSplit) July 11, 2018

It’s Already Inspired Fan-Art

Albedo



And just in time for the 3rd Season for Overlord!#Overlord #overlord_anime pic.twitter.com/4c89AH8RoS — Gen| Commissions OPEN (@VidalRalph) July 11, 2018

…There Were Some *Popular* Revelations

She speaks the truth, end game is yuri #overlord_anime pic.twitter.com/gZzjLQbluT — Tosh Liang (@wtosh_) July 10, 2018

But Seriously, Toonami When?

So, um, yeah… Overlord on Toonami when??? pic.twitter.com/ZalA4N08lA — Christopher Guerrero (@ChrisGuerreroVA) July 12, 2018

A New Best Girl Challenger Approaches!

Still, Albedo is Number One For Many

She protec

She attac

But most importantly,

She look like a snac ? #overlord_anime pic.twitter.com/Ysep7A6kPg — Max (@iMaximizing) July 10, 2018

It Really is Good to Have ‘Overlord’ Back

#overlord_anime

It feels so good to see them again pic.twitter.com/nyoWpfig22 — مراهمد (@Ahmedm94m) July 13, 2018

The third season of the series was quickly confirmed after the end of the second season, and has already confirmed new characters and cast members, Takahiro Sakurai as Gilkunif and Takaya Hashi as Fulder, as well. The series also held a special premiere of the first episode of Overlord III at Anime Expo 2018 July 5, with original light novel author Kugane Maruyama and anime series director Naoyuki Ito in attendance.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.