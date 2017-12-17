‘Overlord’ Season 2 Releases First Trailer

Overlord was a short series in 2015, but it managed to gain fans thanks to its major twist on the “regular person in a virtual world” genre with its alternate design for the main character, and now it’s coming back.

Teasing the second season’s premiere on January 9, the trailer for the series teases the anime’s upcoming arc, new characters, and Overlord II‘s opening and ending theme from OxT and MYTH&ROID, titled “Go Cry Go” and “Hydra,” respectively.

The new characters and their voice cast have also been announced, which include:

Hiroki Touchi as Zaryusu

Naomi Kusumi as Shasryu

Sora Amamiya as Crusch

Kouji Ishii as Zenberu

Kiyono Yasuno as Renner

Ryota Ohsaka as Climb

Madhouse is producing the anime’s second season with Naoyuki Itou returning as the director. Yuki Sugawara is returning to compose the music for the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu and Satoshi Tasaki handling the series’ character designs. The preview for the series teases more of a focus on often not seen characters in the original series as its 13 episode run could not spread its time across the entirety of Ainz Ooal Gown’s members.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Player game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments. Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.