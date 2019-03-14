The Internet Ranks Anime’s Most Overrated Series

When it comes to anime, fans have some opinions they’ll go to bat for. From their favorite Best Girl to most-hated villain, there are rankings you cannot sway in the world of anime. Now, fans are opening up about one of the community’s top debated topics, and it is no surprise to hear how heated the war is getting.

After all, there’s no going back from calling an anime overrated, and fans have voted for that list’s top pick in spades.

Over on Ranker, fans have signaled their pick for anime’s most overrated titles. The lengthy list includes more than ten titles, but its upper ranks are causing the most commotion. It may come as a surprise to some, but several of shonen’s top titles took hits as they were placed in the top five thanks to thousand of votes. However, it should come as little shock that fans are stepping up to defend the franchises in turn.

As you can see below, everything from Naruto to Bleach is listed in this overrated heap, but it is up to fans to decide whether they agree with the label.

Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail lives in a liminal place for anime fans as it borders between a hit and a miss. The series started off strong with its magical arcs, but fans began to critique the series after its following sagas followed the same formula. Its roundabout nature kept the series shallow at its deepest, and plenty fans continue to aim those critiques at Fairy Tail… alongside its rather gratuitous fan-service scenes.

Naruto

Naruto is the series that may never end. After more than a decade, the shonen title is still moving forward with its sequel, but fans tend to label the series as overrated because of its sheer popularity. Just like Dragon Ball Z, its repetitive tropes have come to rub fans the wrong way thanks to its circular storytelling, but Naruto‘s underdog story keeps it afloat as a must-see series.

Bleach

Bleach set a standard for supernatural shonen at one point, but its legacy has turned into something rather controversial in light of its finale. As time has gone on, audiences have pried deep into Ichigo Kurosaki’s story, and they have one resounding complaint. Produced by Studio Pierrot, Bleach came under fire during its final arcs for the sheer amount of filler episodes it used. The overwhelming number of side stories forced Bleach into some wonky pacing, leaving new fans hard pressed to stick it through the 1-2 filler arcs.

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball is one of those series anime fans cannot avoid; You either love it or love to hate it. As one of the medium’s most iconic titles, Dragon Ball has amassed a massive reputation for better or worse. While its action sequences are beloved to millions, there are plenty who find its battle tropes overused at best. That complaint paired with critiques about its fighters’ static personalities had prompted some to label the anime as overrated, but that reputation is drowned out by the majority supporting backing Son Goku.

One Piece

When it comes to long-term anime, One Piece is one of the better titles in terms of pacing. The series tends to stick closer to the speed of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, but fans continue criticizing Toei Animation for its work on the series. Mishandled animation and its peak-and-valley hype is a constant critique from netizens, but audiences admit One Piece is real good when it makes sure to check all its boxes.

The Melanchology of Haruhi Suzumiya

According to fans, the issue with The Melancholy of Suzuki Suzumiya is not that it is bad. The problem is that people think it is better than it is. The fan-favorite series is listed as a top supernatural title, but its overly comedic elements appear to be rubbing newer fans who are unbiased by its legacy the wrong way.

Sword Art Online

When it comes to isekai anime, Sword Art Online is a standard in more than one way. The title has been praised for its sheer scope, but plenty have come down hard on the series for its messy storyline. Impromptu romances, sudden fan-service, and convoluted villains have held the anime back for many. However, the release of Sword Art Online season three has helped mitigate those critiques.

Pokemon

Pokemon is one of the anime series that helped launch the medium to international acclaim in the 1990s. The nostalgia packed in Pokemon is hard to dismiss, but fans admit the emotion blinds them critically. With more than a thousand episodes under its belt, newer fans wish Pokemon would make some big changes to the rather static series… but no one better tell Pikachu that. If the starter overhears, it will show haters what a real static shock looks like!