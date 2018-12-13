‘Perfect Blue’ Announces U.S Blu-ray, DVD Release

At last, one of anime’s most critically acclaimed features is headed to home video in the U.S. Perfect Blue has escaped fans for some time now, but the beloved movie is getting a re-release with the updated works next year.

Rumors began swirling that a release was on its way when a solicitations note leaked last month, but Shout Factory has confirmed the news. The licensor will release an updated home video of Perfect Blue starting in March 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This release marks the first one Shout Factory has overseen as Manga Entertainment brought it to the west in 1999. A DVD release was set out in 2000 before the film’s license was lost following the death of its director Satoshi Kon. Earlier this year, Perfect Blue made a comeback when GKIDS held a limited North American theater run for it, and Shout Factory is following up with a home video outing.

So far, the movie is set to hit shelves as a Blu-ray and DVD combo pack come March 26, 2019. You can pre-order the film now and check out its long list of special features below:

NEW Digital Remastered Presentation Of The Film

Original SD Version Of Feature (Japanese Mono Dolby Digital 2.0 With English Subtitles)

NEW Lectures By Satoshi Kon Featurette

NEW Into The Blue Featurette – New Interviews

Angel Of Your Heart Recording Sessions

Angel Of Your Heart Full English Version

Theatrical Trailers And TV Spots – Includes New Trailers From US And UK Re-releases

Cast And Crew Interviews

Not familiar with Perfect Blue? The film debuted way back in 1997 under Kon. The film premiered modestly but has since become a cult hit amongst critics and animation fanatics. The film tells the story of a young woman who leaves her life as an idol singer behind to pursue acting, but the arrival of a crazed stalker begins making her question what in life is real and what is fantasy. You can check out the full synopsis of

PERFECT BLUE, the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary director Satoshi Kon (Paprika), returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary in a brand new digital transfer. Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go… Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.”

below:

“PERFECT BLUE, the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary director Satoshi Kon (Paprika), returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary in a brand new digital transfer. Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go… Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.”