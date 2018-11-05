Save 62% on ‘Persona 4 The Animation’ Complete Collection Blu-ray

A shockingly good deal is happening right now on the Persona 4 The Animation: Complete Collection Blu-ray. Based on the popular role-playing game franchise, this excellent anime adaptation can be ordered on Amazon for only $22.99, which is a whopping 62% off and an all-time low by a mile. Not surprisingly, the title is backordered, but you can still reserve one at the discount if you hurry.

Persona 4 The Animation: Complete Collection contains episodes 1-26. Special features include: Person 4’s Mr. Experiment; The Unlucky Ninja, Mr. Experiment; The Unlucky Gentleman, Mr. Experiment; The Unlucky Ninja, Mr. Experiment ~ Final Episode; The Unlucky Ninja, Experiment Girl; A Brief lesson on Izanagi & Izanami; Japanese promos & TV Spots; Clean Opening Animation and Clean Closing Animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar with the anime, the description for Persona 4 The Animation reads:

“When Yu Narukami moves to Inaba to stay with his police detective uncle, he’s hoping that his new life in this small town will be more peaceful than the city. Instead, strange events begin occurring that somehow link Yu to a series of murders that have been happening across town! As a mysterious TV show world attempts to get Yu and his new friends to enter a dark virtual world, they find themselves plunged into a bizarre alternate reality where they gain incredible powers and abilities. Will the skills bestowed on them solve the mysteries behind the killer? Or will their powers lead them to their ultimate doom? Discover the shocking secrets of the Velvet Room and beyond.”

After you check out Persona 4: The Animation, you can continue on to Persona 5: The Animation, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Persona 5 can also be played on the PlayStation 4.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.