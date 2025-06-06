Phineas And Ferb Revival Reveals The Fate of Linda

Phineas And Ferb is back, as creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh have returned to the series following the original finale over one decade ago. Premiering earlier this week, the revival saw a preview that threw a wild curveball at fans. During a confrontation between Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry The Platypus, a laser beam struck Linda, the mother of Phineas, Ferb, and Candace, seemingly vaporizing her in the process. Luckily, since this is a cartoon created for a younger set, there was more than meets the eye when it came to Linda’s fate and many viewers might not have seen it coming.

Warning. If you have yet to catch the new Phineas And Ferb revival, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory here. In a hilarious twist, Doofenshmirtz’s new device didn’t vaporize Linda but instead transformed her into something else. The mother of Candace, Ferb, and Phineas was transformed into a cloud as her children were doing everything possible to not only return her to her previous self but also make sure that she didn’t blow away with the wind. Unfortunately, Linda’s cloud status turned dark as she would turn into a storm cloud and threaten the city beneath her. Luckily, the two titular characters manage to turn their mother back to normal and “Cloud Linda” takes a bow.

glad phineas & ferb s5 hasn't missed a beat with the jokes LMFAO pic.twitter.com/UUzirvoQQp — PAN 🪷 (@CALAM1TYPANN3) June 6, 2025

The Phineas And Ferb Cast Talk Their Return

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with stars Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., and Alyson Stoner about returning to their roles as Phineas, Ferb, and Isabella respectively. Here’s what Martella had to say, “It’s incredibly surreal getting to bring these characters back and getting to to breathe life into them again. Phineas has been a part of my life for twenty years, and I’ve worked on a lot of really wonderful things in my career that have meant a lot to me. But by far, Phineas and Ferb has meant the most to me because not only do I love working on it, but what it means to all the fans of the show and what it means to Disney fans.”

Stoner noted her fear returning to her role thanks to her time away, ” I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to hit the register of Isabella. I had stopped singing for other projects in that period. So knowing that there were going to be so many songs, I did get myself back into some voice lessons and make sure that I was trained up because with Danny and some of the other music folks, because I do have a singing background, they’ll throw me in as a variety of voices to do different layers of harmonies and what have you.”

