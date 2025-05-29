Phineas and Ferb Cast Talks Returning to Series After 10 Years, Singing and More

Phineas and Ferb is coming back for a new season of episodes ten years after the original came to an end, and we got to talk to some members of the original voice cast all about coming back for the new episodes. Phineas and Ferb is still one of the most popular Disney Television Animation franchises ever produced, so it wasn’t that big of a surprise to see that the animated series was going to come back for another round after all this time. What was a surprise, however, was that this new series was going to pick up right where everything left off.

Phineas and Ferb is returning for Season 5 this Summer, and ComicBook got the chance to talk with original Phineas voice star Vincent Martella, returning Ferb star David Errigo Jr., and original Isabella Garcia-Shapiro all about coming back for the new wave of episodes. It’s here they opened up about how much has changed (and not change), and their excitement for potential new seasons to come. Read on for our full interview below (which has been edited for length and clarity).

NICK VALDEZ, COMICBOOK: It’s been ten years since Phineas and Ferb originally ended, and I can’t imagine how it feels for you all. How was it being in that booth and bringing these characters to life again?

VINCENT MARTELLA: It’s incredibly surreal getting to bring these characters back and getting to to breathe life into them again. Phineas has been a part of my life for twenty years, and I’ve worked on a lot of really wonderful things in my career that have meant a lot to me. But by far, Phineas and Ferb has meant the most to me because not only do I love working on it, but what it means to all the fans of the show and what it means to Disney fans. So, I’ve said this many times before, but, just the fact that we’re back right now, I really hope they let us keep telling stories and keep playing these characters for as long as possible because it is truly a great joy working on this show and playing Phineas.

DAVID ERRIGO JR.: It’s a dream come true, honestly, to be a part of something that’s that’s so iconic…to have been brought on late in the game too. The journey was kind of like, “Oh, we’re gonna have this crossover episode.” And, “Okay, yeah, it might only be this.” And then at the end of that session, they’re like, “but we might be working on something next Summer,” which was Candace Against the Universe. And then, of course, we’re recording Candace Against the Universe, and I was like, “Oh, well, that’s probably it.” And then at the end, they’re like, like, “But we might be having something else…”

So to to actually get to go in and now be a part of the series proper, it’s a dream come true. Getting to know all of these wonderful, talented people. People who have now become some of my best friends in the world. I would not trade it for pretty much anything.

ALYSON STONER: I would say that Phineas and Ferb is actually my longest and most stable and secure relationship in my life. And that is true. It has consistently been positive, nurturing, mutual, inspiring. So it’s a deep joy, and it’s so beautiful that when you’re speaking about professional endeavors, you can actually feel your heart warm when talking about a project. I mean, just to to feel like you’re your whole self, you’re fully connected in your body when you go to work. It’s not, “Oh, gotta go to the office, check out for the day.” It’s so embodied, and it’s just so lovely. The people are great. Every part of the team is special.

I’ve always wondered if there’s a process for getting back into that mindset of these characters after all this time, but it sounds like they’re really just been a part of you this entire time.

MARTELLA: It’s been such a part of my life that even when I’m doing Phineas’ voice and when I’m speaking like Phineas, to me all I hear is Phineas. I just hear him. I hear Phineas Flynn. It’s not even like I’m hearing myself. So whenever I watch the show and things like that, I really separate myself from it. So for me at this point, it’s such second nature to me, that there’s no huge great process anymore for it because it’s been such a big part of my life.

ERRIGO JR.: I think Ferb was always kind of a part of me. Literally, when the audition came out, my ex-wife listens to it, and she goes, if you don’t get this, I don’t understand your business at all. I think he was just always in there.

STONER: I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to hit the register of Isabella. I had stopped singing for other projects in that period. So knowing that there were going to be so many songs, I did get myself back into some voice lessons and make sure that I was trained up because with Danny and some of the other music folks, because I do have a singing background, they’ll throw me in as a variety of voices to do different layers of harmonies and what have you.

So I was like, “Oh, I have to put my music theory hat back on and make sure that I can hear Danny’s super interesting choices.” Because he won’t just go for the simple third harm[ony]. He’ll be like, “Can you give this a dissonant rub for half of that note and then switch over, and it’ll be a little Beatles-esque? And then we’ll go to Doo-wop.” Like okay, Sure. And right in the moment, you have three minutes to do it.

ERRIGO JR.: That’s one of the astounding things about Alyson. I’m gonna puff you up a little bit right now because, Swampy has been kind enough to let me shadow some of his voice direction, recently. So I’m in for a good chunk of the records, and I get to see a lot of people doing their work. One day some some wires had gotten crossed and somebody hadn’t gotten Alyson the information that they needed to know that they were gonna be singing that day.

It was like watching magic happen because Alyson was like, “Give me ten minutes with the music, and then I’ll come back, and I will nail it to the wall.” They didn’t say that, but that’s what happened. And it wasn’t ten minutes. It was three minutes, and it was perfect. I didn’t get to tell you that day because I had to run away. But I was so impressed with how quickly you turned that around.

STONER: We were lucky that that had a lot of rapping in it. Rapping I can do with my eyes closed.

Phineas and Ferb Season 5 premieres with Disney Channel on June 5th and Disney+ on June 6th.