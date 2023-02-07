Phineas and Ferb Creator Teases the Revival's Release Window

Phineas and Ferb is currently in the works on a major revival series with Disney+, and one of the creators behind it all is teasing fans about the release window where we might get to see the new series in action! While the franchise recently returned with a brand new movie with the streaming service, it's been quite a while since the original animated series brought its four season run to an end. To this day, it remains one of Disney's biggest animated favorites ever and there's no real mystery as to why the series is coming back in full as a result.

Phineas and Ferb was announced to return for a full revival series that will see two new seasons (with 40 new episodes in total) releasing on Disney+ in the near future. As for when fans will be able to expect it, series co-creator Dan Povenmire actually teased with fans on TikTok (as spotted by @DisneyAPromos on Twitter) that the revival is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024 (along with the next season of Hamster & Gretel) as it's still very early in the development process.

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

How to Watch Phineas and Ferb's New Episodes

As Povenmire noted in a response to a fan asking about when we might expect to see a trailer for the new episodes, "We haven't even really started [writing] it yet, so you might have to wait." And when asked about a potential date, Povenmire explained to another fan that they are currently in the midst of working through Hamster & Gretel, but noted that it's new season and the Phineas and Ferb revival will be available some time next year.

"It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of 'Phineas and Ferb,'" Povenmire said following the revival series' initial announcement. "I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation." If you wanted to check out Phineas and Ferb's original run, you can now find the four season series streaming with Disney+.

Are you excited to check out Phineas and Ferb's new episodes hopefully next year? What are you hoping to see in the new seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!