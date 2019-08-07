Iconic Pikachu Festival Kicks Off In Japan

The “Pikachu Outbreak” has begun! Japan is currently being taken over by over 2000 Pikachus, or more accurately, fans of Pokemon who are wearing oversized yellow rodent costumes, that will be sticking around the streets until August 12th. Also, various shows involving said Pikachus and the other popular pocket monster, Eevee, will also be providing entertainment for fans and passers by during the festival itself. The country is making a big deal of this year’s event, promising fans their fill of Pokemon as well as several unique experiences for anime connoisseurs to enjoy!

Various Twitter Accounts have shared information and videos showing off the event taking place now as well as giving information for those who would be interested in travelling to Japan and the Yokohama Minato Mirai region:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pika-pikaaa! ⚡️ It’s official, #pikachuoutbreak has begun! 2000+ Pikachu will flood the streets of Yokohama’s Minato Mirai area until the 12th 💛 Pikachu and Eevee will also be taking part in a number of parades and shows! 🎭https://t.co/S1Nl6tH3WN — Visit Japan UK (@visitjapanuk) August 6, 2019

The Pikachu festivities, as mentioned above, take place in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai region, with specific events tailored to the “sea”, the “city”, the “forest”, and rounding out with a grand parade to cap off the week long event. Pokemon Go! fans will even be able to attend a ticketed event where special Pokemon will be able to be caught within a certain area as part of the “Pokemon Fest”. This is the third year for the “Outbreak Event”, originally beginning in 2017 around the same time of year and was incorporated into the Pokemon Go! mobile game as well.

Pikachu’s been really having a good few years, not just appearing in Pokemon Go! frequently, but also in his own self-titled live action Hollywood film with Detective Pikachu. While the film introduced an entirely new version of the electric yellow rodent that was voiced by Ryan Reynolds, it still pushed the pocket monster of Pikachu to a brand new level across the world. We’ll have to see if the attendance to this year’s Pikachu Outbreak is amped up thanks to the recent film’s release.

What do you think of the event that unleashes thousands of Pikachus upon the world? Will you try to travel to Japan to be a part of the festivities? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and pocket monsters!