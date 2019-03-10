‘Pokemon’ Reveals Ash’s First Mythical Pokemon

Pokemon had a big outing in February, and it seems the franchise isn’t going to slow its pace. Not only is the series planning on debuting a new generation this year, but the anime took a big step with Ash Ketchum this week.

Yes, that’s right. At long last, the fan-favorite trainer has caught a Mythical Pokemon to add to his belt.

The ordeal went down this weekend when Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon dropped a new episode. The episode was part of the on-going Meltan mini arc, and it ended with Ash taking home a Meltan of his own.

@JoeMerrick The meltan caught by Ash seems like it’s shiny… So did Ash just catch a shiny mythical?! pic.twitter.com/DlN39oIQlz — PikaVolt! (@pikavolt_ss9) March 10, 2019

The momentous catch marks a turning point for Ash in his Pokemon journey. This is the first Mythical pocket monster Ash can call his own, and that’s not all. Given Meltan’s type, Ash caught his very first Steel-type creature when he added Meltan to his roster.

So far, there is no telling how Meltan will factor into Pokemon‘s anime moving forward, but fans are hoping the pocket monster sticks around. After all, it wasn’t that long ago Meltan was first shown to fans in real life, and the debut came courtesy of Pokemon GO. Meltan was first spotted on an unsuspecting community day, but The Pokemon Company quickly confirmed Meltan would be joining the franchise has Pokemon #808.

To be clear, there is no confirmation on whether Meltan will be shifted into Generation 8 when the roster debuts later in 2019. The Hex Hut Pokemon was squarely introduced in Generation 7, so fans are keeping the newcomer on that team until told to do otherwise.

So, what do you make of this historic catch?

