‘Pokemon’ Cosplayer Goes Viral For Their Snorlax Impression

When it comes to cosplay, the anime fandom knows what it is doing. The community might have spent decades on the fringes, but its launch into the mainstream has been met with plenty of cosplay recognition. So, it is only fitting that social media is taking time to honor a truly gifted cosplay for giving one Pokemon outfit their all.

Taking to Twitter, a now-viral video has started making the rounds after a fan sniped the clip at a local convention. The reel highlights the best kind of Pokemon cosplay, proving the merit and thick size of one Snorlax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, yes — the comments on the video are filled with memes. Oh lawd, he’s coming and coming in hot.

As you can see above, the short clip shows a fan known as @Qwar_Zach in a full-on Snorlax outfit on the floor of a local convention. The round mascot suit is clearly difficult to walk in, leaving the fans to waddle aimlessly as fellow attendees crowd around the spry Pokemon. After all, it is unusual to see a Snorlax move so quickly, and most would have expected to see the cosplayer napping against a wall to keep in character.

Snorlax might not be your go-to Pokemon when it comes to battling, but its history with the franchise has made the absolute unit a favorite to millions. Not only does Ash Ketchum has a Snorlax of his own, but Pokemon has put the sleepy fellow in dozens of video games and manga entries to date. In fact, Snorlax has become an actual merchandise machine as fans continue to clamor for more goodies. While some like this fan are fine shelling out cash to cosplay the Pokemon, others are looking to invest in Snorlax bean bags for a start. So, if you have ever hesitated to show Snorlax some love, then it is time you embraced the lazy lump for good.

So, which Pokemon would you like to cosplay as down the line?

