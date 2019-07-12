Pokemon Fans Spot Anime’s Hilarious Dragon Ball Easter Egg

Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s anime may have finally kicked off the long awaited Alolan League arc of the series, but fans have been glued to this latest iteration of the anime since day one for its major shifts from previous adaptations of the series. This shift in both design and philosophy has led to an anime bursting at the seams with loving pop culture references throughout, and it has not changed in the slightest after 100 plus episodes.

There are so many, in fact, that dedicated Pokemon fans are still finding hidden Easter Eggs. One latest find was a brief, but hilarious shout out to Dragon Ball’s famous Fusion Dance pose. Check it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by yahyadbsuper on Reddit, this brief Fusion Dance pose is in Episode 113 of the anime series. This episode in particular was filled with Easter Eggs as Ash and the others come across a movie set with a film starring a special Magikarp actor. This pose comes about when the Magikarp makes an error and can’t fulfill the role, and the film’s staff all take on exaggerated poses to react in surprise.

These two people take on the Fusion Dance as a reaction, and it’s pretty much a blink and you’ll miss it shout out. But that didn’t stop Dragon Ball fans from having a little fun with it themselves as they note that these two people could not possibly fuse. “Explaining” why there’s still two of them rather than one powerful fusion, fans noted the awkward positioning and lack of proper form. This normally results in a terrible fusion, but here it just resulted in a fun shout out.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, it has officially kicked off the much anticipated Alolan League arc as of the most recent episode. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”