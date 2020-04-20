Pokemon Gets Hit by Hilariously NSFW Translation From Youtube

✖

Pokemon lovers will go to all sorts of lengths to enjoy the franchise. Whether they're gamers or otaku, you can bet fans of the brand are tuned into their specific wheelhouses at all times. For anime fans, that can be difficult given how wonky Pokemon's overseas licensing has been, but they have found ways around the issue. But as one fan just learned, it isn't always advised to take such shortcuts.

Recently, the Twitter user robbybobs showed fans what can happen when they chase after Pokemon too hard. The man said he was trying to watch an episode of Pokemon online when a rogue translation smacked him upside the head. The unofficial sub came straight from Youtube's auto-generator, and it is plenty NSFW for the children's series.

As you can see below, the translation is open for all to see. The scene where the inappropriate sub takes place isn't all that risque. In fact, the shot is a simple wide view for a field filled with Silcoon, but Youtube fudged its translation a lot.

ok so i think i should stop watching pokemon with youtube-generated captions #anipoke pic.twitter.com/gW55r5CWgq — rob (@robbybobs) April 19, 2020

After all, the sentence is far from correct. It should read "a flock of Silcoon" but instead comes out as "a flock of clitoris." And clearly, that NSFW error has nabbed the attention of thousands of netizens now.

While Youtube was crafty with its automatic subtitler, the technology is far from perfect. Pokemon is able to confound the program with little effort, but the anime does have some difficult names to translate. Words like Pikachu and Rayquaza are nonsensical unless viewed in the context of Pokemon, so we'll give the translator a little break. It works in a pinch, but fans like robbybob should not rely on it for all their anime needs.

