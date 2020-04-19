Pokemon Art Imagines Classic Characters Making Their Anime Return

✖

The current iteration of the Pokemon anime might unfortunately be going on a hiatus for the foreseeable future amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but when it returns it will be reintroducing some major players from the anime's past. More so than other anime in the franchise thus far, Pokemon: The Series has been a nostalgic throwback to older seasons as Ash Ketchum and new hero Go have been based in the Kanto region and explore regions other than the new Galar region introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The anime teased that more characters from the series' past would be making an appearance sometime in the future, but what if rivals and companions from the past made a comeback as well? What would characters like Dawn and May look like in the newest iteration of the series with its updated character designs?

Artist @Msspiness (who you can find on Twitter here) imagined just that with a series of edits that show off what the anime could look like with May, Dawn, and even Gary Oak making an appearance alongside the newest incarnation of Ash. With each of their wherabouts unknown in the anime, it certainly would be fun to see them again! Check it out:

CHARACTERS I WANT TO COME BACK 🙏🏻 so I made these silly edits with May, Dawn and Gary using the new anime artstyle. Pls don’t let it flop it took me so long#anipoke pic.twitter.com/RDaifIQn2H — Maili (@Msspiness) April 18, 2020

Ash's companions have made their returns sporadically over the course of the franchise with Brock, Misty, and May making notable return appearances long after they were written out of the series officially, but with the newest anime seeing Ash return to older regions it would make more sense now than ever to bring more characters back in for a cameo at the least. Given that there's now an established canon for the franchise where Ash is now enjoying life as a Champion, it would definitely make our day to see what other favorites are doing now!

Which characters from the older anime season would you like to see come back to the Pokemon anime? How do you think they would look with a new anime makeover in this style? Where do you think characters like Gary Oak, Dawn, and May are now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

