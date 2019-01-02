‘Pokemon’ Producers Weigh In On Best Starter Debate

Pokémon has prompted all sorts of fan-wars over the decades, but few topics are as testy as starters. When it comes to which Pokémon is the best starter, you can debate for hours, but several Pokémon creators have tried to settle the issue before.

Previously, Kotaku did an interview with a couple producers from Pokémon. Junichi Masuda and Shigeru Ohmori were asked point-blank which Pokémon is the best starter, and it seems their answers are divided.

For Masuda, the producer was quick to signal his love of Bulbasaur. The first generation star stands as the producer’s favorite, and it all has to do with how it looks and sounds.

“He’s really cute, as a character,” Masuda wrote. “It’s kind of strange to say this, but it’s a very Pokémon-like Pokémon. It really kind of exemplifies what Pokémon is for me. It has that kind of monster-like creature, with a plant-like thing on its back — and I think that that simple combination exemplifies what Pokémon is all about.”

Continuing, Masuda said he clearly remembers creating Bulbasaur’s cry and falling for the warble. “I actually created all of the sounds and music in [Red and Blue], and I remember taking one sound and changing the waveforms [for Bulbasaur’s evolution] — taking this cute sound and making it sound cooler. So, it’s just kind of a memorable Pokémon for me,” Masuda reflected. “Of [the starters], its cry sounds the most like a monster to me.”

As for Ohmori, the creator said he sides with water-type Pokémon, so he sided with Squirtle from the start.

“I always liked to choose the water-type Pokémon, so Squirtle is my choice. And even in Ruby and Sapphire, I chose Mudkip,” Ohmori said.

Of course, these producers’ faves do not align with everyone. Pokémon has a handful of generations under its belt, giving gamers and anime lovers access to lots of starter choices. Depending on your go-to region, your favorite starter will change, but netizens tend to have at least one they’re fond of beyond all others. So, if you are ready to square up over your favorite starter’s honor, you can wade into the on-going online debate… but be warned. A stray Charmander might be waiting in the wings to teach you a lesson about favoritism…

