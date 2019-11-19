Pokemon Anime to Release New Episodes on YouTube Weekly

Pokemon has finally premiered the first episode of its newest anime iteration, and there’s been a lot more hype building up behind this premiere because this time the series is much different than ever before. It’s not confined to the new Galar region introduced in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, but Ash and brand new protagonist Go will be exploring and interacting with every Pokemon and region in the anime thus far. But fans outside of Japan will unfortunately have to wait a bit before getting to see the new series for themselves in full.

But luckily now Pokemon and TV Tokyo have offered up a new way to see the series as they will be releasing new episodes to their official YouTube channel after they premiere each week. You can currently check out the new series premiere too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced through their official Twitter account, new episodes of the Pokemon series will be uploaded to YouTube on a weekly basis. Interested fans might want to jump on them as quickly as possible before they’re taken down. It’s not clear how long this promotion will last, but new episodes of the series will most likely replace the older one each week. It’s all in Japanese, too, but at least non-native speakers can see what all the fuss is about!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to be officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.

Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.