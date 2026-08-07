3 Reasons Why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Is the Anime’s Best Season

MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been a sensation ever since it premiered in October 2020. The series introduced a darker edge that most shonen anime lack, proving that this element is what truly modernizes it. Since its debut, the anime has released three seasons as of this writing, with each one improving upon the last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the recent sensation surrounding Season 3, thanks to MAPPA’s near-perfect animation quality and the fact that almost every episode is action-packed, many fans no doubt consider it the best. However, there are several reasons why Season 2 remains the best, particularly for the following three reasons.

3) Gojo’s Backstory

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo Satoru is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters not just in Jujutsu Kaisen, but in the anime industry as a whole. His reputation as the strongest sorcerer has always been captivating, and fans have long wanted to see how he walked the path to becoming the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. This is exactly what Season 2 immediately begins with.

While Gojo was always powerful, the Hidden Inventory arc, depicted in the opening episodes, proved that many elements shaped him into the strongest. Through his mission alongside Suguru Geto to escort the new Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to Tengen, the arc showcased the defining moments of his journey. The incredible fight between Gojo and Toji, the emotional attachment to Riko, and Geto’s descent into his revolutionary path had already established Season 2 as stronger than the first.

2) Chaotic Shibuya Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The main crux of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was undoubtedly the Shibuya Incident arc, as no one expected how Fake Geto and the other cursed spirits’ plan to seal Gojo and unleash Sukuna would unfold. The chaotic events began with Gojo brutally overwhelming the cursed spirits before ultimately being sealed, but that was only the beginning. One of the biggest surprises was Toji’s unexpected return during the incident, delivering the kind of close-quarters action that no one saw coming.

While many of the other fights were just as surprising until the very end, Sukuna’s battle against Mahoraga undoubtedly stole the show. Fans finally witnessed why Sukuna, the fearsome sorcerer dreaded for more than 1,000 years, remains such a menace, while his fight against Jogo further highlighted the extent of his overwhelming power. The nonstop action and chaos, culminating in Yuji and Todo’s battle against Mahito, proved that there was simply too much happening this season for any other season of the anime to match.

1) Surprising Deaths

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

What this season didn’t shy away from was killing off characters that fans would never expect to die in a typical shonen anime. It began with Riko’s death in the Hidden Inventory arc and continued with several others, including Nanami’s partner, Yu Haibara, before the Shibuya Incident escalated everything. There were countless deaths on both sides, with the villains’ losses including Toji, Jogo, Hanami, and ultimately Mahito.

However, it was the deaths of the sorcerers that shocked fans the most. While Mechamaru’s death earlier in the season merely set up later events, Nanami’s death was devastating, followed by the anime’s most unexpected moment with Nobara falling to Mahito. As one of the classic members of the main shonen trio, Nobara was the last character fans expected to die, but the series proved that no one was safe. These shocking twists alone make Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 the best season of the anime, with the rest of its narrative elements serving as the cherry on top.