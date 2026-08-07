RWBY Plans Major Comeback With New Television And Movie Projects

When it comes to anime, there has long been debates when it comes to what falls under the umbrella of the medium. For as long as we can remember, series like Avatar: The Last Airbender have long been debated as to whether or not it meets the criteria for what is considered an anime. On top of the adventures of Aang and his fellow benders, another North America production that many consider to be anime is RWBY, the Rooster Teeth produced series that had an astonishing run starting in 2013. While the latest series ended in 2024, the Western franchise is planning a major resurgence.

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Viz Media is teaming up with The Gotham Group to develop “film and television” adaptations of RWBY, helping to make the series hit new heights in the future. As was detailed in the press release, RWBY won’t be the only project that this partnership might bring to the screen, as other “Viz Originals” will be a part of the union. The additional franchises remain a mystery as of the writing of this article, but The Gotham Group has had major experience in adapting beloved franchises to the screen. Specifically, Gotham has worked on the likes of Percy Jackson And The Olympians, The Maze Runner, and The Search for WondLa, to name a few. No details have been confirmed regarding what fans can expect first, but the original anime series that spawned from Rooster Teeth simply refuses to die.

RWBY’s Wild Ride

Rooster Teeth

RWBY as a series holds nine seasons with around one hundred and seventeen episodes, not even counting the spin-offs, movies, and side stories that all fall under the franchise’s umbrella. Even when the anime’s parent company, Rooster Teeth, was shut down in 2024, RWBY would continue thanks to the demand to check out these specific warriors who fight the “Grimm.” While having such a large number of installments was impressive enough on its own, Warner Bros had big plans for the anime cast in teaming them up with some of the company’s biggest and brightest superheroes.

For those who might have missed it, RWBY teamed up with none other than DC’s Justice League, creating a two-part film series, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, that saw the likes of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman taking on a far more anime appearance than many might be used to. The crossover series sees the League transported to the anime universe, with both entries released in 2023. This crossover came before we witnessed Naruto teaming up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, making for one of the biggest examples of North American comic book characters coming face-to-face with some of the biggest and brightest from the anime world. With RWBY already announcing that a tenth season of the anime is in the works, the future looks bright for the young warriors.

Via Press Release