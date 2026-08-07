MAPPA Reveals The Biggest Change in Its Critically Acclaimed Dark Fantasy Sequel

MAPPA is one of the most renowned animation studios in the industry, known for adapting some of the biggest anime series of all time, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season. However, while the studio is mostly popular for its Shonen series, it has always worked on several other demographics as well, including Seinen. One of the studio’s most exceptional series is Dorohedoro, which debuted in 2020. Based on Q Hayashida’s award-winning manga, the anime was released two years after the manga began serialization. The series originally premiered on Netflix before landing on Crunchyroll this year, shortly before the debut of Season 2 in the Spring 2026 anime lineup.

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Although the anime took six years to return with a second season, the wait was definitely worth it. Right after the second season’s finale, Season 3 was officially announced. While fans await the anime’s return, MAPPA staff shared insights on how the second season came to be. After being under production for six years, the animation staff took many different approaches compared to the first season.

Dorohedoro Animation Director Shares The Biggest Change in Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Anime News Network shared an interview with MAPPA staff that took place at Anime Central 2026. During the interview, the Animation Director, Yuichiro Hayashi, shared, “One of the things about season one was, because it was on TV, there was only so much that we were allowed to show as far as gory details because we were very limited with the guidelines that we had to go by.”

He also added, “But with season two, that’s not the case. We knew that we were able to put more details in that we wanted to have in season one, but had to omit them.”

Unlike the first season, Dorohedoro Season 2 was released as an Original Net Animation, which is why it didn’t have a standard television broadcast in Japan. At its core, the series is rather gory, and the manga doesn’t shy away from showing the horrifying side of the world. However, despite being a Seinen, the anime has to take several things into consideration if it needs to have a television broadcast. With that limitation gone, the staff was free to put more details in the second season that they would have otherwise omitted.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although a third season is currently under production, MAPPA has yet to confirm a release window for the anime. The second season took six years to be completed, but that won’t be the case for the upcoming season. During MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration in June this year, Dorohedoro shared a first look at its Season 3. The 90-second trailer shares glimpses of what to expect from the anime in the future.

Considering how soon the anime shared such a major update, we can expect the third season to drop sometime in 2027 at the earliest. The third season is going to be more intense than ever as Caiman gets closer to the truth about his identity. Furthermore, we can also expect the story to delve deeper into Nikaido’s dramatic awakening as well as the villains working in the shadows.