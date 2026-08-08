Haikyu Confirms Exciting New Update For Fans Awaiting The Upcoming Film

When it comes to sports anime, no modern series can come close to the legacy and influence of Haikyu!! Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the manga began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2012 and reached its conclusion in 2020. However, although it’s been six years since the manga reached its conclusion, the anime is far from adapting the entire story. Season 4 was released in two parts in 2020, following which a sequel film titled Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle premiered in 2024. A year after its premiere, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was officially confirmed with a special teaser. As the release date of the upcoming film draws near, fans expect a new update, especially a trailer or an exact release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while details on the anime film are scarce, Haikyu!! will be holding a special YouTube broadcast. The broadcast was announced last year, but @WSJ_manga recently confirmed that the franchise will share new updates on anime, manga, events, and more. The source comes from a reliable account known for sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series. The broadcast will be streamed on TOHO’s YouTube channel at 20:19 JST on August 19th, 2026. It will commemorate the annual Haikyu Day, a special day to celebrate this wholesome series.

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

The film is scheduled to be released in 2027, although an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. We can expect more information on the film during the broadcast. The upcoming film will adapt the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools in the quarterfinals of the Spring High National Tournament. Following their difficult match against Nekoma and their historic victory, the new team Karasuno will face is known for their exceptional serving, blocking, and mental fortitude. The match was already hyped with the meeting between Kamomedai’s Ace Kōrai Hoshiumi and Shoyo Hinata.

Hoshiumi declared a one-sided rivalry after witnessing Hinata’s raw talent and his huge presence on the court despite being the shortest on the team. However, Hoshiumi isn’t the only one Karasuno has to look out for, since every member of the team has some unique ability that makes them some of the best players in the country.

Will Haikyu!! Release a Season 5 After The Upcoming Film?

Image courtesy of Production I.G.

Following the Spring Nationals, the manga takes a time-skip and moves on to the Final Arc. It centers around Hinata several years after he graduated from high school and continues his volleyball journey. He also reunites with several of his high school friends and rivals on the court as they all become professional volleyball players.

The final arc is only 32 chapters long, which could mean that a season of around 10-12 episodes or another feature-length film could be adapted in the future. However, the anime won’t be sharing any updates on the final arc before the match against Kamomedai is adapted. Considering the popularity of the series, we can expect the entire manga to be adapted into an anime, even if it might take a few years.