Pokemon’s Resurfaced N*SYNC Rap Is Here to Give You Nightmares

When Pokemon first aired in the west, it jumped around to many different television channels as Ash Ketchum and his PIkachu welcomed us to a new world of battling pocket monsters. One of the earliest places that Pokemon first debuted was the WB Channel, which eventually became the CW where shows such as Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Riverdale, and several other successful shows have aired. While many can remeber the shows early episodes, far fewer may remember when NSync created their own “Pokemon Rap”, though one fan managed to revisit the horror.

Twitter User GotMadAds shared the extremely brief commercial that, apparently, had aired only once during the Kids WB! time slot, a program block that not only aired Pokemon, but aired other animated series such as Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Freakazoid to name a few:

NSYNC’s Pokemon Rap, from 1999. (To my knowledge, this incredibly rare spot aired on The WB Network exactly once. Also, I don’t think that’s how you pronounce Muk?) pic.twitter.com/WBTbekko3W — Got Mad Ads (@GotMadAds) January 6, 2020

A lot of Pokemon “tunes” have become earworms in the minds of fans since the early days of the franchise, with “Gotta Catch Them All”, the western introduction of the series, of course topping the charts. While there haven’t been as many ear catching tunes to come out of the series since those days, a number of songs are still blasted out thanks in part to the long running television series.

NSync was originally created in 1995, riding a wave of popularity where the band sold millions of copies of their albums and travelled the world many times over. While the band eventually broke up, Justin Timberlake of the group rocketed to super stardom via a music career all his own and an acting career in several movies and tv shows. Each of the members of NSync have lived their own lives following the dissolving of the band and there are no plans for a reunion, even with the Poke-Rap.

What do you think of the NSync Pokemon Rap? What's the catchiest tune from the series that you think exists?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.