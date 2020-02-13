Pokemon Promo Details Cubone’s Big Moment

The recent season of Pokemon has been a big one for the trainers of Ash Ketchum and his new pal Go. With both trainers catching new strong pocket monsters to add to their rosters, the anime has been hinting at the return of two of the spookiest Pokemon that were introduced as a part of the first Generation of the series! Originally appearing in the video games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, Cubone and Gengar have been a part of the stable of spooky Pokemon that have haunted the franchise in both the anime and across a number of games. With an upcoming episode featuring the return of both, it seems as if Cubone is going to be given quite a big moment!

Recently, one of the biggest reveals for the Pokemon of Cubone was just what hid beneath the pocket monster’s bone mask, something that has left fans wondering since the bone wielding creature’s debut. In Japan, the Cubone is called a “Karakara” and the upcoming episode summaries lay out Cubone’s favorite bone being stolen, with Ash and Go needing to assist the scary creature in retrieving it. With Gengar making his return here as well, this will certainly be a terrifying arc for the latest season of the Pokemon anime!

Twitter User EntityMays shared the upcoming Pokemon summaries, showing that both Gengar and Cubone will be making a splash with their upcoming returns as both Ash and Go attempt to find the masked pocket monster’s missing bone that it uses in so many battles:

I turned on #Anipoke Bros and they showed me we have new titles and summaries That moment when it’s actually plausible for Ash to catch Gengar now omg…GIVE ME THAT CHICKEN BITCH @ThePokeRaf Cubone episode looks decent whereas that Gengar one looks like it can be interesting pic.twitter.com/I3ZVjRkNDB — Ben (@EntityMays) February 9, 2020

Are you excited for the returns of Cubone and Gengar to the world of Ash Ketchum's adventures?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.