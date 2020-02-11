Pokemon Shows What's Underneath Cubone's Mask

There are some Pokemon in this world who need a little more love than others. Pikachu is loved by just about everyone it meets, but there are guys like Mimikyu who are not so lucky. The same can be said for Cubone as the old-school Pokemon is often overlooked by fans, and it could be because of his scary visage. But when you peel it all back, it turns out Cubone is all kinds of cute.

Recently, fans went nuts when a certain post went live on Twitter showing off Cubone. The picture came from Pokemon Center Reviews, and it is what you'd expect. The fan-page reviews items sold by The Pokemon Company, and it discovered a very interesting fact about Cubone.

As you can see below, one of the plushes sold by The Pokemon Company brings Cubone to life. The cuddly character looks soft to hold, and its stubby arms have earned my seal of approval. Of course, he has a bone in one hand while he wears a skull on his head... but it doesn't have to stay there.

If you want to see what Cubone looks like without their skull well here you go. pic.twitter.com/FGuQpzij2e — Pokemon Center Reviews (@ReviewsPokemon) February 10, 2020

Yes, the skull on this Cubone toy comes off, and it lets fans see what the Pokemon looks like sans helmet. The top of the mask is sewn in, but you can clearly see the anatomy under Cubone. The shape is what you'd expect given the helmet and its nostril placing, but fans weren't prepared for how cute the Pokemon was. You know, even if that means this monster is missing a mouth.

So far, this is closest fans can get to see how Cubone looks for real. The anime and video games have stayed away from solving such a mystery. It turns out the only thing brave enough to ask Cubone is the plush market, and we can only say we're glad for the answer.

