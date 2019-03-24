‘Pokemon: Sun and Moon’ Season 2 Coming To Netflix

It looks like Netflix is about to have a wild ride, Pokemon fans. The streaming service is ready to pull in anime fanatics with some new titles this April, and it turns out Pokemon will be listed amongst the company newcomers.

Earlier today, fans were given an update on the series coming to Netlix in April 2019. A whole slew of titles were announced, but anime fans honed in one a few standouts such as Pokemon the Series.

As it turns out, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon will be adding its second season to Netflix. The arrival will be marked on April 1 and go live with other non-anime projects like Spy Kids, The Fifth Element, and more.

Pokemon is not the only anime coming to Netflix in April. It appears the site is hosting a series of original anime projects like Ultraman, Rilakkuma and Kaoru, and several more.

Sadly, these additions don’t mean Netflix will only gain titles in April. The company did confirm it will be losing out on a slew of shows. Anime fans were be disappointed to hear the site’s losing its collection of Pokemon the Series: X&Y episodes, so trainers better binge the show while they can.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

So, are you ready to put this new season in your queue?