‘Pokemon’ Anime Teases A Favorite LGBTQ Ship

In the world of Pokemon, romance isn’t exactly its biggest focus. The franchise has its couples, yes, but the anime has kept guys like Ash Ketchum single since the very beginning. However, that does not mean the show can’t dive into shipping culture every now and again.

After all, a new episode is coming for the Pokemon anime, and its teaser gives a shout out to a growing LGBTQ ship.

As you can see below, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon put out a teaser for its upcoming episode over the weekend. The reel shows Ash’s gang putting on a play with their Pokemon, but it is Lillie and Mallow who fans can’t look away from.

If you watch carefully, you can see a short scene in the trailer featuring the girls. To the left, Lillie is seen with her long hair flowing, and she’s dressed in a dark blue suit. The girl is seen across from Mallow who’s got on a frilly dress, and her styled hair makes her hard to recognize at first. The short scene follows Lillie as she takes Mallow into her arms, and the intimate scene ends with a flowery look at the couple on stage.

For fans, the scene would be enough to make them coo, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Anime fanatics were quick to point out that the scene mirrors some used in Revolutionary Girl Utena. The iconic shojo series is a well-known one, and its rich history with LGBTQ themes has made it famous worldwide. The older anime follows a young girl who decides to become a mannerly prince, and she woos a classmate named Anthy once she enters her upscale high school. So, it’s easy to see the parallels between Lillie and Utena here while Hallow follows after Anthy.

Of course, the anime easter egg doesn’t solidify any sort of romance with the Pokemon heroines, but fans are happy to see the ship be acknowledged period. As you can see in the slides below, social media is beginning to buzz about the blink-and-miss-it moment. So, just imagine what will go down when this new episode finally goes live.

Who Dat?

If you told me this was the Pokemon anime two years ago, I would tell you to get this Yuri off of my screen



THATS MALLOW ON THE RIGHT AND LILLIE ON THE LEFT BTW



I COULDNT EVEN RECOGNIZE THEM pic.twitter.com/Mru1uY376Q — ?DannyTheGhostboy? (@Gameboy_Danny) October 14, 2018

Pulling An Utena…!

well i heard the newest pokemon anime pulled an utena with lillie and mallow so i’m debating watching that for my gay daughter — ?kalina @ ?? (@luckygandor) October 15, 2018

Gay? Gay.

still can’t get over the utena reference in the next episode of pokemon… lillie and mallow are gay — acronychal amber (@alphabeticardor) October 14, 2018

Can We Make It Canon Though?

not to be that bitch but hey so now that pokemon pulled a utena can we like stop ignoring lillie & mallow as a ship like lol. like i dont go her anymore obvs but like???? i was always so sad @ the lack of content they had when i was super into pokemon — missy? (@fayeIica) October 14, 2018

Represent!

I don’t really care about the Pokémon anime much anymore, but I do really hope that Lillie and Mallow do gay shit because I really like our gay asses being represented. Especially for shows like Pokémon that are watched by children worldwide. — Haruto (@harutojanaiyo) October 14, 2018

The Utena Is Strong Here

I dont ship lillie and mallow but thank you pokemon for the utena reference i’m glad lillie is a gay — ☆Spooky Sarah☆ ??? (@tsubasaspade) October 14, 2018

We Beg… Please!

when will someone upload the full scene from pokemon sumo where lillie and mallow dress as anthy and utena please im begging u — bad dragon jasmine (@pentaghasts) October 14, 2018

Are You Doing The Thing…?