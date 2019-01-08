‘Pokemon’ Anime Preview Teases New Arc Starring Meltan, More

Pokemon might have dove into a new arc just recently, but the anime is already ready to go another round elsewhere. Not long after Ash received some special guests, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is set to dive into a new story… and it will bring along some cute characters.

Recently, the Pokemon anime posted a preview for its next arc. The video has made its way to Youtube, and it shows fans what they can expect from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in the new year.

According to the trailer, Pokemon is about to visit Poni Island. The area makes up one of four major islands in the Alola region with Tapu Fini acting as its guardian. This is not the first time Poni Island has appeared on TV as it was the setting for “Family Determination!”. The episode kicked off an arc where Lusamine was kidnapped, leaving Lillie and Gladion eager to rescue their mom. The kids went to Poni Island to ask its Legendary Pokemon to save Lusamine, and it was not long before Ash and the gang joined in on the rescue operation.

This new arc will likely explore more of the history behind Poni Island, and it seems Ash will be faced with some new creatures as he goes adventuring. After all, the new promo confirms Meltan will make its anime debut in this yet-named arc. The reel sees a group of tiny Meltan gathered in a dark cave, so fans are eager to see how the curious creatures will fit into the story. After all, the Hex Nut Pokemon only debuted back in September 2018, making #808 one of the series’ latest reveals.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”