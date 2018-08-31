‘Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon’ To Get New Timeslot

If you’re still on a mission to watch ’em all, it is time to change up your Pokemon schedule. After all, its on-going series is getting a new timeslot, and it’s a big shift to manage.

According to a new report, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon will be getting a new timeslot this fall. TV Tokyo confirmed the popular anime is moving to Sundays where it will air between 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. JST. The change will take place on October 7, so audiences have some time left before the change gets underway. (via ANN)

As for what the change is happening, TV Tokyo says the decision was made to make Pokemon more watchable. A spokesperson for TV Tokyo said the shift will make it easier for families to watch Pokemon on their day off.

The anime isn’t the only one making a change. Naruto‘s sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is changing its timeslot as well. The anime will move from its current Thursday slot to Sunday and air right before Pokemon.

For fans, this Pokemon shift isn’t too big of an issue. The series isn’t simulcasted through services like Hulu or Crunchyroll. The only legal way to watch Pokemon is via Disney XD, and its live episodes are put on Pokemon TV about a month after they hit cable.

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak. More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”