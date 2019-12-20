This Pokemon Clip Shows Why Starter Pokemon Are So Important

Every Pokemon trainer will normally start their journey picking one of three pocket monsters to help them on their way of becoming a world class master, with each generation shifting the first three Pokemon that players can choose from. With the first generation starting off with Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, the most recent generation in Pokemon Sword and Shield featured three brand new starters in the forms of Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey who represent water, leaf, and fire types. With the recent anime series bringing in Scorbunny as the young trainer Go’s first companion, one fan isolated the clip, showing us just how important a starter Pokemon can be!

Twitter User AniPokeHub shared this clip from the most recent installment of Pokemon: The Series with Go capturing the Scorbunny he had encountered in a previous episode, deciding to make the fire bunny the first pocket monster that he would ever catch in his pursuit of the mythical Pokemon of Mew:

This scene was really touching, it was like Go realised that friendship is much more important to him instead of chasing some crazy dream. It continues to follow the storyline of Go having trouble making friends and him being a bit socially awkward as well #anipoke pic.twitter.com/xraNmeJZD9 — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) December 19, 2019

The most recent episode of the anime series was a heart breaking one, with Go originally telling Scorbunny that he couldn’t follow him on his journey, as he had wanted Mew to be the first Pokemon that he ever caught. After Scorbunny had helped both Go and Ash Ketchum in solving their Gigantmax Snorlax problem, Ketchum’s right hand man decided to take on this starter as the first Pokemon he would ever catch. With the pair deciding to join one another, Go and Scorbunny proved to be the perfect team for the world of Pokemon.

There have been eight generations of Pokemon to date with hundreds of pocket monsters to its name, and the starters for each generation have been able to differentiate themselves not just from each other, but with the other pocket monsters of the long running series.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.