Pokemon Artwork Brings Ghostly Arbok to Life

With each new Pokemon generation, fans get all kinds of new additions to the already massive line up of collectible monsters. But one of the favorite trends fans have seen over the last few generations is how many of the older Pokemon favorites get new forms based on different types. One of the most requested is the snake duo of Ekans and Arbok, and one fan has imagined a pretty creepy take on Arbok.

Artist abz-art has previously shared various cool spins on Pokemon such as a poisonous Eeveelution “Toxeon,” an icy Zapdos, an electric-type Moltres, and even a water-type version of Venusaur, and now they have shared a ghost-type spin for Arbok on Reddit. You can check out the cool work below!

This Ghost type take on Arbok gets a creepy new look as it inverts Arbok’s standard purple and black motif and makes black the main color instead. This makes the Pokemon far more scary than usual, which only is emphasized with its spikier main body. Not only does the new visual for the Pokemon make it that much creepier, its ghostly ability also references a majorly violent moment from the Pokemon manga.

One of the most brutal moments of the Pokemon manga sees Arbok be completely cut in half, and this is probably the cruel origin of this new type of Arbok as half of its ghostly body sinks into the floor. With a new generation of Pokemon coming later this year, fans could very well see a new kind of Arbok just yet!

