Pokemon Confirms Ash’s Most Surprising Catch Yet

The latest Pokemon series has definitely thrown fans for a loop as it’s been developing unlike any other of the series thus far. Taking on much of a slice of life tone as Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s anime, this new series follows Ash and new protagonist Go as they travel across various regions across the entire franchise rather than just simply focus on the new region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield. But this has also resulted in a more relaxed Ash who’s taken a backseat to Go when it comes to active Pokemon catching.

But while the current iteration of Ash currently only has a Pikachu by his side, the official Twitter account for the new series confirms that Ash indeed has caught a surprising Pokemon off-screen. Recently using Mr. Mime in his battles in a recent Battle Frontier tournament, Ash has actually added the Pokemon to his team now that it’s decided to tag along.

Mr. Mime was previously seen helping out Ash’s mom in the previous iterations of the franchise, but the official Twitter account reveals that it decided to help out Ash and Go more directly now that they’re based in the new Professor Sakuragi’s lab in the Kanto region. So Ash has officially added Mr. Mime to his party, and it’s already been quite the helper as fans have come to see just how much the anime is in love with Mr. Mime right now.

So not only is Mr. Mime making an impact on the anime by helping the two young trainers in their daily life, Ash has proven that he’s quite an adept trainer who can put pretty much any Pokemon to good use in battles. He may have taken a back seat to the new blood when it comes to catching new Pokemon, but Ash certainly has been showing the more experienced side that one would expect from a Pokemon League Champion.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.