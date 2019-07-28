Pokemon Art Imagines Legendary Baby Pokemon

One of the biggest shake-ups for the Pokemon franchise came relatively early on with the second generation of the original video games. Not only did the Gold and Silver iterations of the games introduce a brand new region filled to the brim with brand new Pokemon and challenges, it also introduced a popular concept for the series fans still love to this day: Baby Pokemon. This primary level showcased a cute new design for a few select Pokemon, and fans have often wondered what others would look like.

Given how the Legendary Pokemon rarely have other forms, one fan has shared some adorable concepts for a few Baby takes on the Legendaries Mew, Celebi, and Jirachi. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Meroma (@pinkpalkia) on Jul 14, 2019 at 9:49pm PDT

Artist @pinkpalkia (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the Baby Pokemon concepts and they have been a huge hit with fans. According to the artist, this is a series of concepts that also include the Legendary bird trio of Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, Manaphy, Darkrai, and even the new Legendaries from the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield. Fans should keep an eye on the artist’s Instagram for future updates for sure.

The concepts take the already adorable Legendaries and make them even cuter somehow. That seemed like an impossible task, but it’s like each of these Pokemon got a new chibi form. Fans definitely wouldn’t mind seeing these takes show up in a future iteration of the series!

