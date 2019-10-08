Pokemon’s Ditched Balloon Monster Looks Like an Adorable Kirby Variant

Pokemon has hundreds of pocket monsters under its belt, and despite the giant roster, there are some creatures that just weren’t able to ultimately make the cut. We’ve explored several of these poor, unfortunate souls in the past, but this most recent example happens to look quite like a certain creature in the stable of Nintendo’s Super Smash Brothers, that being Kirby. Kirby of course isn’t simply limited to Smash, but has also several solo titles of his own, so its surprising to see that his spirit may have entered into the realm of Pokemon with Barunda.

Twitter User DrLavaYT shared the extensive look at Barunda which explores the origins of this balloon style pocket monster that was originally slated in the first generation of Pokemon with the Nintendo Gameboy games of Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lost Pokemon of the Day: Barunda First revealed in the 2018 Japan-exclusive manga “Satoshi Tajiri: The Man Who Created Pokemon,” Barunda was a balloon Pokemon from Gen 1’s beta who didn’t make the final cut. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/4) pic.twitter.com/rYfkgVzEmF — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) October 3, 2019

Barunda takes on the appearance of a straight up balloon, even having a string attached to the bottom of itself to really hammer home the look. As the Twitter User states here, the most likely reason as to why the balloon Pokemon was kicked to the curb was simply because Jigglypuff was considering the premiere “balloon character” and Barunda would have stolen its thunder as it were.

Whether or not we’ll see this baloon style creature show up at some point in the future, perhaps in the Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokemon game of Pokemon: Sword And Shield is anyone’s guess, though the problem would still remain of Barunda looking a tad too much like other creatures.

Kirby has had a long history in the world of Nintendo, with its first appearance hitting the Nintendo Gameboy in 1992 with the initial title of Kirby’s Dream Land. From here, the insatiable pink balloon has managed to hold a number of games under its belt and has become a permanent part of the Nintendo roster, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Mario, Samus, Link, Pikachu, and many others.

What do you think of this nixed Pokemon from the first generation? Would you like to see Barunda show up in the future of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!