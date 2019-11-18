New Pokemon Synopsis Teases Go’s Big Debut

Pokemon has not only released a new entry in the video game franchise, but the anime has entered a new era with the latest episode as well. The series’ first episode has been a huge hit with fans as it explored Pikachu’s past as a Pichu before eventually meeting with Ash, but throughout the new series’ premiere there were scattered scenes teasing the series’ second protagonist, Go. This young trainer was seen attending the same Pokemon camp that Ash was interested in (but Ash overslept and missed), but the next episode will be bringing him into the fold in full.

The synopsis for the second episode of Pokemon: The Series teases not only Go’s full fledged debut, but teases Ash and Go’s first meeting in the new anime. The next episode of the series is titled, “Ash and Go, On Lugia They Go!” and the synopsis (as shared by @Arkeus88 on Twitter) reads as such:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ash and Pikachu are visiting a newly built Pokemon laboratory in the port city of Vermilion with Professor Oak. There, they learn that a legendary Pokemon is soon going to appear in the port! Ash is unable to sit still when he hears this, and heads for the port, where a lot of other Pokemon Trainers have already gathered. Meanwhile, another boy named Go likewise believes a legendary Pokemon is going to appear, and heads for the port as well…”

The series’ first episode sprinkled Go throughout, and featured the character heavily in the newest opening theme for the series, but the second episode will feature the first full debut of the character in his current 10 year old age. It seems he and Ash will cross paths, and just might not get along right away considering the both of them are chasing after the same goal. But then again, Ash is a friendly, veteran trainer so it seems like he’ll be taking this rookie under his wing before too long.

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to be officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.

Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.