Pokemon Evolutions Debuts First Poster

✖

Pokemon as an anime series has given fans over one thousand episodes from its main series alone, and with the success of the recent Pokemon: Twilight Wings anime mini-series, it's no surprise to see the franchise that made the likes of Pikachu, Charmander, and Bulbasaur is once again creating a new entry with Pokemon Evolutions. With the announcement of a new series, Evolutions has revealed a brand new poster that gives fans a better look at the spinoff series that will travel through the ages of the universe that brought the likes of Ash Ketchum and company to life.

Pokemon Evolutions revealed a brand new trailer, along with the new poster earlier this week, spanning the past of the anime franchise and hinting at the adventures that we'll see in the upcoming spin-off. While the trailer mostly gave screen time to the current champion of the Galar Region, Leon, and other characters that were introduced in the latest Nintendo Switch Pokemon game, Pokemon: Sword & Shield, it seems as if the spin-off won't hesitate to explore the ages of the franchise.

The new poster released for the anime series can be seen below:

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

If you missed the original trailer for this new Pokemon anime, you can see it below thanks to the Official Pokemon Twitter Account:

Pokemon had also listed a new description for the spin-off that aired along with the trailer:

"An original anime titled Pokemon Evolutions will commemorate Pokemon's 25th anniversary [this year] and be released on Youtube. Its story spans eight episodes and is set in each region that has appeared in Pokemon so far!"

Will you be catching Evolutions when it lands to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.