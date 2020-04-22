Pokemon Fans Want to Know Where the New Anime's Dub Is

✖

Pokemon The Series is currently on hiatus thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but some fans in North America are believing that now is the perfect time to finally give the popular latest season that sees Ash and Go travelling the world in order to celebrate Ketchum's first League Tournament win! An English dub for the series has yet to be confirmed, even though this is widely considered to be one of the most popular seasons to date as Ash and Go have been catching some of the most powerful pocket monsters that they have ever encountered!

The first episodes of this new season didn't just give us a new friend for Ash as he traveled the world with his trusty Pikachu by his side, but further explored the Galar Region that was set up in the recently released Nintendo Switch exclusive of Pokemon: Sword And Shield! With the game being a huge hit in North America, many fans would jump at the opportunity to once again enter the world of pocket monsters as Ash enters a new phase of his life. As Ash has moved across the world of Pokemon, he has been capturing some of the strongest monsters that he has ever encountered, adding the likes of Dragonite and Gengar to his roster!

Twitter User Dogasus Backpack shared their bid as to why now would be the perfect time for the English Dub of the new season of Pokemon: The Series, exploring a time in Ash Ketchum's career where he is hitting major strides in his quest to becoming one of the greatest trainers in the world:

With the #Pokemon animated series taking a break in Japan and the English dub probably also on hiatus, now would be the *perfect* time for TPCI to start releasing official subs of the 22 "Pocket Monsters (2019)" episodes that are already out. — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) April 21, 2020

The anime for Pokemon has been running for over a decade, with hundreds of episodes to its name. The series has made its way onto a number of streaming services though the most recent English Dubbed season recently ran on Disney XD. Regardless of the channel or streaming service, we're hoping to see the English Dub adventures of Ash and Go hit the scene sooner rather than later.

Are you excited to see the recent season of Pokemon receive an English dub? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.