The Pokemon Film Festival Will Hit Japan This Summer

Pokemon Journeys is currently taking the opportunity to explore the biggest challenge of Ash Ketchum's career, placing the eternally young Pokemon trainer into the Masters 8 and making him closer than ever to potentially becoming the greatest trainer in the world. To celebrate the franchise, however, it seems that Japan is putting together a "Pokemon Film Festival" titled "Summer Memories, Get It! 25th Anniversary Pokemon Film Festival" which will air movies voted on by fans.

Voting is set to begin today, June 17th, and will end on July 1st, with fans choosing three movies from the following list:

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Mewtwo's Counterattack (1998)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Phantom Pokemon Lugia Bomb (1999)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Crystal Tower Emperor Entei (2000)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Celebi Encounter Timeless (2001)

Pokemon the Movie: The Goddess of the City of Water, Latias and Latios (2002)

Pokemon the Movie: Advance Generation: The Wishing Star of the Seven Nights Girach (2003)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Advanced Generation Miu and the Hero of Waves Lucario (2005)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Advanced Generation Pokemon Ranger and Prince Manaphy of Aomi (2006)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Diamond Pearl Dialga VS Parkia VS Darkrai (2007)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monster Diamond Pearl Giratina and the Bouquet of Ice Sky (Sora) Shaimi (2008)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monster Diamond Pearl Arceus To the Time and Space of Chokoku (2009)

Pokemon Theatrical Version Diamond Pearl Phantom Champion Zoroark (2010)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Best Wish Victorini and the Black Hero Zekrom (2011)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Best Wish Victorini and the White Hero Reshiram (2011)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Best Wish Curem VS Holy Swordsman Keldio (2012)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Best Wish Shinsoku's Geno Sect Miu Two Awakening (2013)

Pokemon the Movie XY Destruction of the Cocoon and Diancy (2014)

Pokemon the Movie XY Halo (Ring) Super Genie Hoopa (2015)

Pokemon the Movie XY & Z Volkenion and Karakuri no Magiana (2016)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Kimi ni Kimi! (2017)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monsters Everyone's Story (2018)

Mewtwo's Counterattack EVOLUTION (2019)

Theatrical Version Pocket Monster Coco (2020)

The winners will be announced on July 15th and will be screened in Japan from August 11th to September 8th.

Do you want to see this Pokemon Film Festival hit North America as well? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Comic Natalie