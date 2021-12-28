Pokemon Go Gathers Manga Creators for Special Anniversary Posters

Pokemon Go has become one of the biggest video games within the realm of the popular anime, despite the fact that it wasn’t released on a Nintendo Console. The augmented reality game hit the scene five years ago on mobile devices, allowing anyone to capture Pokemon around their neighborhood and to help celebrate the recent anniversary of its arrival, a number of manga artists have been employed to create stunning new billboards for Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go first hit the scene in 2016, created by The Pokemon Company, Nintendo, and Niantic. Using the geographical technologies of mobile devices, players can capture various pocket monsters nearby, and the game has offered fans plenty of events throughout its five years of history. Bringing in billions of dollars of revenue throughout its history and netting over one hundred and fifty million users, it is without a doubt one of the most popular games of the anime franchise.

Everyone

Hirotaka Tanaka

TAO

Haru Akasaka

Sushio

Asano Inio