Pokemon Go Announcement Slips In Hilarious Anime Meme

Pokemon is the king of easter eggs, and not just because one of their creatures happens to look like an easter egg with Togepi. Rather, Pokemon Go, the wildly successful mobile game that combines the world of Pokemon with Augmented Reality has continued to wrangle in both fans of the series and newcomers alike into becoming trainers themselves. Recently, a promotional video for the popular game brought to light a meme that had Pokemon fans crying with laughter.

Twitter User Joe Merrick, webmaster for the popular Pokemon web portal Serebii.net, found the meme of two Mudkips “talking” with one another in said video and applauded the game company Niantec for the clever inclusion:

I didn’t even notice. Well played, Niantic. pic.twitter.com/RlL7TbGFZg — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 26, 2019

Mudkip is a water type Pokemon, having two evolutions available to trainers in the forms of Marshtomp and Swampert. This tiny amphibian like pocket monster also had the distinction of being one of the three “starter” Pokemon to be found in the video games Pokemon: Ruby, Pokemon: Sapphire, and Pokemon: Emerald. Primarily found in the Hoenn region, the pocket monster in the anime was seen mostly because it was owned by Brock, the former gym leader who tagged with Ash Ketchum on his journey to become the greatest Pokemon trainer.

Brock owning a Mudkip was strangely ironic considering the hard headed trainer usually spent most of his time training rock-type Pokemon such as Onyx. The Mudkip first appeared in the third generation of Pokemon, with skills that link it somewhat to Squirtle as its attacks are mostly water based outside of your usual standards of “tackle” and “growl”.

Pokemon Go, the game that started this resurgence of the Mudkip meme, is a mobile game that has been downloaded over 500 million (!) times. The Augmented Reality game allows players to simply wander outside their door and find Pokemon in the world to level up their avatars and catch as many Pokemon as they can. The game will focus on Mudkip specifically for their next “community day” taking place on July 21st of this year, so if you’re looking to add this pocket monster to your collection, that will be the time to do it.

What do you think of Pokemon Go's inclusion of this Mudkip meme into its promotional materials? Where do you rank Mudkip on your list of favorites in the Pokemon franchise?