Pokemon’s New Star is Beating Ash When it Comes to Training

Pokemon fans were wondering how the anime would progress now that Ash Ketchum officially became a League Champion during Sun and Moon, and it seems like the anime responded by introducing a brand new hero to the series. Now that Ash has reached a major milestone on his way to becoming a Pokemon Master, he’s taken a backseat to the new protagonist Go in the first few episodes of the newest anime series. With Go taking his first steps into becoming a Pokemon trainer, it seems like he’s had a much easier go at things than Ash once did.

Episode 6 of the series sees Go go on a Pokemon catching spree now that his first Pokemon Scorbunny caught his eye, and now he’s on the journey to catching every single one. But it was a great example of just how much easier things are coming to Go than Ash, and he might just be better at training.

Episode 6 sees Go fail at catching his first Pokemon, but he soon gets over this hurdle pretty quickly. Go quickly catches a Caterpie, then moves onto a Weedle, Metapod, and before Episode 6 is over, Go goes on to catch every Bug Pokemon from the Kanto region. This includes the tougher Pinsir and Scyther, which were a complete surprise as Go had to only really battle Scyther with Scorbunny in order to completely get the Bugs in the region.

Seeing Go quickly catch on to how catching Pokemon is done, and Ash sit back and watch it all without catching any himself, is a good example of how Go is more adept at training than Ash in these early days. This is surely just Ash sitting back as he’s done plenty in the Kanto region thus far, but he soon needs to expand his team for this new series beyond Pikachu. The same goes for Go, who needs to learn the next step in being a trainer so he can truly outmatch Ash. After catching the Pokemon, he needs to make them great members of a larger team.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.