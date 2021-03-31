Pokemon Channels Godzilla vs Kong in This Epic Poster

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong has taken the spotlight when it comes to giant monster battles, but Pokemon will always have a place in the minds of anime fans, as one fan proves by integrating two of the strongest creations of the popular anime franchise and putting them in the place of the current king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island! Though Pokemon aren't normally the size of kaiju when they are wandering the wilderness, the new technique known as Gigantamaxing introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield can make even the smallest of creatures tower over their competition!

Godzilla Vs. Kong has been delayed several times following the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but fans were ecstatic when it was revealed that not only would the movie be released in March of this year, but that it would also be streaming at the same time on HBO Max due to the theaters' problems with the coronavirus pandemic. Pokemon itself has also been adversely affected by COVID-19, with the twenty-third film of the series, Pokemon Coco, having to be pushed back as well. With both films featuring monsters set to land this year, 2021, monster fans, in general, have a lot to look forward to!

Reddit Artist Addam Black shared this amazingly well-done piece that imagines Tyranitar and Rillaboom of the Pokemon series taking on the roles of Godzilla and Kong respectively, doing their best to live up to the colossal titans of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse":

The technique of becoming a Gigantamax Pokemon was first introduced in the Galar Region in Pokemon Sword & Shield, introducing the idea of pocket monsters getting a serious boost from their trainers by making them grow to the size of giant kaiju. On top of this new transformation, the Galar Region also introduced fans to the idea of "Wild Areas", which were environments on the outskirts of the towns that would allow trainers to find large amounts of wild and free pocket monsters!

What do you think of this monster fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of monsters great and small!