Godzilla Debuts First-Look at Its Most Epic and Fieriest Figure Yet

Godzilla: King of the Monsters wasn't just a precursor to the titanic crossover that is set to arrive in March of this year in Godzilla Vs Kong, it was a huge step forward for the lizard king who not only earned his crown but also achieved a new power level as a result of the death of his companion, Mothra. In the final fight against Rodan and King Ghidorah, the lizard king was able to become "Burning Godzilla" following the sacrifice of the winged wonder in the latest installment of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse"!

Though fans aren't sure whether or not this version of the king of the monsters will be returning in his upcoming battle against the current ruler of Skull Island, we imagine that the lizard kaiju will need all the tricks at his disposal in taking on the larger than life primate. The upcoming figure, which has yet to reveal a release date or a price tag for the final form of Godzilla that he discovered in the King of the Monsters, will be produced by Spiral Studio and Tanaka Studio, and it's clear that the two producers are giving their all in creating this insane display for one of the lizard king's strongest incarnations!

Spiral Studio posted a notification that the upcoming Godzilla figure is now up for pre-order, and will come at a high price as the figure itself will retail for around $1100 USD for the standard edition and nearly $2000 USD for the deluxe edition that gives the lizard king some insane wings on his back:

"Long Live the King” Spiral Studio proudly presents the second release of Ultimate Masterline: Battle in Boston Series - Burning Godzilla Deluxe Edition(DX-BGS004). Pre-order Starts: January 27, 2020 - 3:00 P.M. (GMT+7) at https://t.co/8UPDWSDkrW pic.twitter.com/UevplfFN3B — Spiral Studio (@studio_spiral) January 25, 2021

The future for the current king of the monsters is uncertain following the upcoming crossover film from Legendary Pictures, but we imagine that this is far from the last time that we'll see Godzilla hit the big screen, whether that be with a North American version or returning to his roots via Toho Studios!

