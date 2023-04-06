Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 Title Revealed

The end of an era came for Pokemon this spring as the world watched Ash Ketchum leave the anime. Now, all eyes are on the future as Pokemon season 26 is just days from launching. The new show will mark the start of a new era as Pokemon has two new leads to debut, and we just got a new update on Pokemon Horizons ahead of its launch.

The update comes from Japan as local TV guides confirmed the episode title of Pokemon Horizons' premiere. It turns out the big episode will be called "The Pendant of Beginnings". Currently, the episode is slated to drop on April 14th in Japan, and no streaming venues have been named for the Pokemon season; Netflix houses the anime in the United States, but it is currently finishing up the dub on Pokemon Journeys.

New Episode Title (via TV Osaka)



Pokemon Horizons Episode 1



HZ01 (Apr 14) "The Pendant of Beginnings!" #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/jvx2jLIjpl — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) April 6, 2023

For those curious about this episode title, there is some history to it. After all, Pokemon Horizons has introduced fans to its new leads through promos, and one of them has a strange pendant. While Roy has an odd-looking Poke Ball in his possession, Liko carries a mysterious necklace. It seems this pendant is the one mentioned in the episode title, so Pokemon fans will want to pay close attention to Liko.

Now if you have been out of the loop with Pokemon this year, you may be confused about its new anime. Pokemon Horizons was announced earlier this year once The Pokemon Company confirmed Ash Ketchum was leaving the anime. Last month, the trainer made good on that promise as he and Pikachu bowed out of the anime after more than 20 years at the helm. Now, Pokemon Horizons promises to explore the Paldea region from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Liko will lead the charge with Roy at hand as the pair enroll in a trainer academy. And along the way, the two trainers will meet colorful characters like Captain Pikachu, Professor Friede, and more.

What do you want to see from Pokemon's new anime now that Ash is gone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.