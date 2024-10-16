Pokemon Leak Unravels Major Spoilers for Pokemon Horizon

Pokemon Horizons took a major risk in retiring Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, handing the baton to Liko and Roy. So far, the latest anime season is one that has been successful as the two new trainers have rode high in joining the Rising Volt Tacklers and dodging the Explorers. Thanks to a recent leak, not only have Pokemon fans received a closer look at the original plans for the latest series but the leaks have also hinted at what is to come for Roy and Liko. You might be surprised at the route that the series was originally going to take following Ash Ketchum’s world championship victory.

For decades, the idea that Ash would become a world champion seemed like an achievement that was always going to be out of reach. In the anime’s previous episodes, Ketchum would do the impossible and win the Masters 8 Tournament, becoming a ten-year-old boy who was also a world champ. Instead of the anime focusing on adventures that would see Ash defending his crown, the television series instead gave Ketchum a heartfelt bon voyage by bringing back old favorites and seeing the trainer walk off into the sunset. In a surprising new leak, the plan apparently wasn’t always to see Ash depart from the anime.

Pokemon Horizons: Ash And Goh As The Stars

Originally, Liko and Roy were not set to take over Pokemon Horizons, instead, the franchise would apparently have continued to follow Ash and Goh on their journey to improve their training skills. The original plan was reportedly, according to the leaks, to make “Pokemon: Verne“, a series that would continue the original pair’s journey following Ketchum’s historic win. Reportedly, the plan was originally still around in 2022, showing just how close to the arrival of Horizons in 2023 the setting was changed.

On top of these original plans, the Pokemon leaks also hint as to what is to come in the future for Liko and Roy. According to the leaks, Pokemon Horizons will see a two-year time skip at some point, presumably following Liko and Roy encountering the “six heroes”. For those who might be unfamiliar with the “heroes”, these are ancient Pokemon that were captured long ago but remain a part of the world and are on a collision course with our latest trainers.

Will Ash Return?

One of the more interesting aspects of Pokemon Horizons is that Ash Ketchum’s status is unknown. It remains a big question as to when Liko and Roy’s journey takes place in relation to Ash’s, meaning that the possibilities are endless as to how we see the current world champion next. Luckily, the creators of the anime behind the scenes have hinted at the possibility of Ash’s return, though no definitive plans have been revealed.

On top of Pokemon Horizons’ future, the recent leaks also hint at the fact that a new spin-off series is in development. “Pokemon: Reload” is the placeholder title for a new spin-off that is billed internally as an “all-ages anime series”. The prospective anime will be brought to life by Studio Colorido, the production house that is well-versed in the pocket monsters’ world thanks to Pokemon: Twilight Wings. The project in question was seemingly anticipated to arrive in 2023, so the status and release date of Reload remain a major mystery for fans of the franchise.

