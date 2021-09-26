Pokemon Journeys Shares New Look at Cynthia’s Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has shared a new look at Cynthia’s comeback to the anime with a new trailer! Ash and Goh are continuing their adventures through every region of the Pokemon franchise introduced so far, and with it Ash has been steadily making his way through the toughest tournament in the franchise yet. Ash has been climbing the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the anime’s run in Japan has taken him to a higher tier than ever now that he’s fighting his way through the Ultra Class in an attempt to get to the final tier.

After defeating Volkner in his first real challenge of the Ultra Class, Ash realized that the opponents coming ahead would be far tougher than he realized. It was then teased that those even higher up in the Master Class currently include the likes of Galar Champion Leon, and the fan favorite Champion of the Sinnoh region, Cynthia. This Champion briefly made her return to the anime during that previous cliffhanger as she noted Ash’s most recent victory, and a new trailer for Pokemon Journeys‘ next slate of episode shares a look at her much fuller comeback to the anime! Check it out below from Pokemon’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/anipoke_PR/status/1441326552705167361?s=20

Pokemon Journeys has been following Ash as he’s not only walked down memory lane in some of his returns to previous regions, but he’s also picked up a few tricks along the way. Now that he’s become a champion of the Alola region, his next major task wasn’t to take on a new League challenge but instead take on a tournament that spans the entire world and involves various trainers that range in ability. This has seen Ash take on Gym Leaders in the past, and it seems it also means he’ll be taking on some League Champions in his attempt to make it to the Master Class Top 8.

The trailer does not reveal in what kind of capacity Cynthia will be returning to the series, however, so it’s unclear of whether or not Ash will be doing battle with her as a World Coronation Series opponent just yet. This could be her comeback to reintroduce herself to the franchise (and Ash) before a much fuller battle later, but thankfully we’ll see soon enough as her return will be taking place with the October 8th episode airing in Japan.

What do you think? How do you feel about Cynthia making her comeback to the Pokemon anime? Would you want to see her do battle in the World Coronation Series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!